Doctors, nurses of Surat Civil Hospital pay tribute, hold prayer meet for victims of Air India plane crash

Surat, June 13 In a solemn ceremony filled with emotion and solidarity, the medical fraternity of Surat Civil Government Medical College gathered on Friday to honour the 241 lives lost in the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171. Doctors, nurses, and hospital staff observed a prayer meet to express their condolences to the families of the victims and the nation at large.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route from Ahmedabad to London-Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12. The aircraft slammed into a residential building and the mess hall of BJ Medical College in the densely populated Meghaninagar area, just 3 km from the airport. The plane erupted into flames, killing nearly everyone on board and several on the ground. Of the 242 passengers, only one - Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin—survived.

At Surat Civil Hospital, the tribute ceremony was led by senior medical officials and attended by dozens of staff members dressed in white. Candles were lit, prayers were offered, and a two-minute silence was observed in memory of the departed.

Speaking to IANS, Iqbal Kadiwala, Vice President of the Nursing Council, expressed deep sorrow: “What happened in the Air India crash is a tragedy. So many lives were lost. I pray to God for peace for the departed souls and strength for their families.”

Head Nurse Sajida Chand said: “It is absolutely heartbreaking. We stand in solidarity with all the families affected and pray for those who lost their lives.”

Parul Vadgama, Head of the Department at Surat Civil Medical College, emphasised the hospital’s commitment to support in any way possible.

"We extend our condolences to all those grieving. This tragedy is unimaginable. Surat Civil Hospital is ready to offer any assistance required in such emergencies," she told IANS.

Meanwhile, post-mortem and identification efforts are ongoing at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. A team of 70 to 80 doctors—including those from primary and community health centres across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, and Nadiad—have been working tirelessly to identify victims and ensure dignified handover of remains to families.

As of Friday morning, five victims have been identified—two from Rajasthan, two from Bhavnagar, and one from Madhya Pradesh. Officials confirmed that the bodies have been handed over to relatives with full respect and sensitivity.

The nation continues to mourn as the grim task of recovery and identification continues in the aftermath of one of India’s most tragic aviation disasters.

