Doctors perform 12-hour long surgery to reattach 20-yr-old’s severed palm & finger

New Delhi, Aug 13 A team of doctors has successfully reattached half of a young girl's palm and four fingers, which were severed in a tragic machinery accident.

The 20-year-old patient Nikita Kumar suffered the severe injury after inadvertently placing her hand in a foam-cutting machine while delivering lunch to her brothers at their factory.

The accident resulted in the amputation of all her fingers at the mid-palm level of her right hand.

Nikita was brought to BLK-Max Hospital’s Emergency within 30 minutes, bleeding profusely and with her severed right hand. The team of surgeons led by Dr Lokesh Kumar, Principal Director and HOD - Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, immediately took action to preserve the amputated parts and control the bleeding.

In a complex and challenging 12-hour-long surgery, the doctors repaired arteries, veins, nerves, tendons, and bones, leading to the successful reattachment of Nikita’s right hand.

Following the surgery, Nikita has shown promising signs of recovery, including sensations in her fingers, which indicate potential nerve regeneration, the doctor said.

Nikita is undergoing intensive physiotherapy aimed at restoring the full functionality of her hand. She is expected to regain strength, dexterity, and range of motion in her hand, the doctor said.

Controlling bleeding, properly preserving the amputated part, and ensuring swift transport to a medical facility equipped for reattachment procedures are crucial steps in saving and restoring function to severed limbs, the expert said.

