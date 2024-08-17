Doctors strike disrupts health services in Bihar

Patna, Aug 17 The ongoing strike by junior doctors in Bihar has disrupted health services across the state.

Major government medical colleges and hospitals have ceased operations as a show of solidarity following the rape and murder of a trainee female doctor in Kolkata.

This tragic incident has sparked widespread outrage within the medical community, leading to the suspension of medical services in protest.

In addition to the junior doctors' strike, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also joined the protest on Saturday.

The strike has led to the complete shutdown of the Outpatient Department (OPD) and emergency services at key facilities like the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), AIIMS Patna among others.

The IMA demanded to ensure the safety and security of healthcare professionals. They have called for the implementation of strict laws, including enhanced security measures at hospitals similar to those at airports, the enforcement of a security protocol, and the passage of a Central Protection Act and Clinical Protection Act.

The IMA also demands adequate compensation for the family members of the victim in Kolkata, emphasising the need for stronger protections and support for medical professionals.

The ongoing strike by junior doctors in Bihar has created a severe crisis in the state's healthcare system, particularly impacting poor patients who rely heavily on government medical colleges and hospitals for treatment.

At PMCH, notices have been posted throughout the premises, informing patients and visitors about the suspension of work. Similar actions have been taken at other major hospitals in the state, including NMCH, IGIMS, and AIIMS Patna.

“I do not have enough money to go to a private hospital. We are waiting for the strike to end for the last two days,” said Abhinav Kumar, who was accompanying a relative.

In Muzaffarpur, resident doctors at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) halted emergency and OPD services, while in Bhagalpur, the doctors at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) have suspended OPD services but are continuing emergency care.

The situation mirrored in other institutions such as Anugrah Narayan Singh Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANCMCH) in Gaya, Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), and others in Pawapuri, Bettiah, and Purnea.

Many patients and their families were seen anxiously waiting for the strike to end so they could receive the treatment. At PMCH, patients were seen waiting, hoping for a resolution.

Ram Sewak, who travelled from Madhepura to Patna AIIMS for a scheduled operation, also faces uncertainty due to the closure of OPD services.

“I had to undergo a surgical procedure today. I reached here a day earlier. But now the OPD service in Patna AIIMS is shut. We do not know when the strike will end and how we will get the next date for the operation,” he said.

