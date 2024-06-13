Doda Attack: J&K Police Release Sketches of Four Terrorists, Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward for Information

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

The attacks, which targeted security forces, occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah. The next day, a search party in the Gandoh area was attacked, resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

J&K Police appeal to the general public to provide information about the presence or the movement of these terrorists on the following contact numbers. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.



SSP Doda - 9469076014

SP Hqrs Doda- 9797649362

SP Bhaderwah - 9419105133

"Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of four terrorists who are believed to be in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh, carrying out terror-related activities," a police spokesperson said. A cash reward of ₹5 lakh for information about each of the terrorists has also been announced, he said.

J&K Police appeal to the general public to provide information about the presence or the movement of these terrorists on the following contact numbers. The identity of the informer will be kept secret

Designation Contact Number SSP Doda 9469076014 SP Hqrs Doda 9797649362 SP Bhaderwah 9419105133 SP Ops Doda 9419137999 SDPO Bhaderwah 7006069330 DY. SP Hqrs Doda 9419155521 SDPO Gandoh 9419204751 SHO PS Bhaderwah 9419163516 SHO PS Thathri 9419132660 SHO PS Gandoh 9596728472 IC PP Thanalla 9906169941 PCR Doda 7298923100 9469365174 9103317361 PCR Bhaderwah 9103317363

Police also released a sketch on Tuesday night of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a ₹20 lakh reward for information about him.

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.