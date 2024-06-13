Doda Attack: J&K Police Release Sketches of Four Terrorists, Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward for Information

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2024 02:44 AM2024-06-13T02:44:12+5:302024-06-13T02:45:49+5:30

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district ...

Doda Attack: J&K Police Release Sketches of Four Terrorists, Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward for Information | Doda Attack: J&K Police Release Sketches of Four Terrorists, Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward for Information

Doda Attack: J&K Police Release Sketches of Four Terrorists, Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward for Information

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

The attacks, which targeted security forces, occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah. The next day, a search party in the Gandoh area was attacked, resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of four terrorists who are believed to be in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh, carrying out terror-related activities," a police spokesperson said. A cash reward of ₹5 lakh for information about each of the terrorists has also been announced, he said.

J&K Police appeal to the general public to provide information about the presence or the movement of these terrorists on the following contact numbers. The identity of the informer will be kept secret

DesignationContact Number
SSP Doda9469076014
SP Hqrs Doda9797649362
SP Bhaderwah9419105133
SP Ops Doda9419137999
SDPO Bhaderwah7006069330
DY. SP Hqrs Doda9419155521
SDPO Gandoh9419204751
SHO PS Bhaderwah9419163516
SHO PS Thathri9419132660
SHO PS Gandoh9596728472
IC PP Thanalla9906169941
PCR Doda7298923100
 9469365174
 9103317361
PCR Bhaderwah9103317363

Read Also| Reasi Terror Attack: J&K Police Release Sketch of Terrorist, Announce Rs 20 Lakh Reward for Information

Police also released a sketch on Tuesday night of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a ₹20 lakh reward for information about him.

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.

Open in app
Tags :DodaJammu And Kashmirterror attackTerrorist AttackJammu and Kashmir Police