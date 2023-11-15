Doda bus accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia relief for victim families

New Delhi, Nov 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda is “distressing” and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for families of deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” said a post released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) wrote on X.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the post added.

President Dropadi Murmu said that she is “deeply saddened” by the accident and expressed her condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the unfortunate death of several passengers in a bus accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” she wrote on X.

“The news of many casualties in the bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely painful. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my deep condolences to the bereaved family. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured and peace to the departed souls,” BJP President Nadda wrote on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he is “pained and anguished” to hear about the terrible bus tragedy and urged authorities to expedite the rescue and relief work.

“Pained and anguished to hear about the terrible bus tragedy in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir which has resulted in loss of many precious lives. We urge the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief work. Congress workers must extend all possible help. In this hour of grief, our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May they get the strength to overcome their losses,” he said in a post on X.

Officials said that the driver of a passenger bus lost control in the Assar area of Doda district in J&K and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge resulting in the death of at least 36 people and leaving 19 seriously injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor