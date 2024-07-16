Doda Encounter: Accountability Should Be Fixed, Says PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti demanded accountability on Tuesday for the "loss of 50 soldiers over the last 32 months" due to terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that "heads should have rolled by now".

Her comments followed the deaths of four army personnel, including an officer, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a firefight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district on Monday.

"Unfortunately, there is no accountability. Heads should have rolled by now the DGP (R R Swain) should have been sacked by now," Mehbooba told reporters here. What has happened in Doda yesterday is highly condemnable. We lost our brave soldiers and officers in this attack... there is no accountability," she said.

Mehbooba Mufti criticized the incumbent DGP, accusing him of prioritizing political maneuvers over administrative duties. She highlighted the lack of accountability for the deaths of nearly 50 soldiers in the past 32 months, asserting, "Nobody is being held accountable." Mufti further denounced the DGP, stating, "We don't need a 'fixer' here; we need a DGP." She referenced previous DGPs from outside who, in her view, had performed commendably in their roles.

