Doda Encounter: Officer Among Four Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Gunfight With Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists, succumbed to injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, July 16.

The encounter occurred late Monday evening when the soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town.

After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer, despite challenging terrain and thick foliage, leading to another firefight in the woods around 9 pm.

Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.