Doda’s name will be written in golden letters: Punjab CM

Doda, Oct 13 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday held a ‘thank you’ rally here to celebrate the victory of the party’s candidate Mehraj Malik in the J&K Assembly elections.

Both leaders thanked the people for electing the AAP candidate and congratulated Mehraj Malik.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the name of the Doda Assembly will be written in golden letters in the history of J&K. “Now, honest politics has begun here as well. The miracle performed by the people here is extraordinary. The politics of development and change is about to start here.”

He added Kejriwal is not just a name, “he represents an idea. He left his job as an income tax commissioner to work for the welfare of the poor. The movement against corruption he started at Delhi’s Ramleela Maidan is now bearing fruits.”

“The Aam Aadmi Party has won with a massive majority in Delhi three times in a row. In 2022, we formed the government in Punjab with 92 out of 117 seats. We have five MLAs in Gujarat and two in Goa. Now, we have opened our account in J&K as well. The Aam Aadmi Party is the fastest-growing party in the country, having become a national party in just 10 years. The popularity of the AAP makes the BJP anxious.”

“The biggest feature of the Aam Aadmi Party is that common people from ordinary families become MLAs, ministers, and chief ministers. We have no political background either. There is no space for common people in traditional parties like the Congress and the BJP; they only give opportunities to established leaders and their families,” Mann added.

He emphasised that they have worked in Delhi and Punjab. “People are getting free electricity in both states, mohalla clinics are being established, and the condition of government hospitals is improving. Government schools are being made world-class. Meanwhile, the BJP has governments in around 20 states, but not a single state offers free electricity or decent hospitals. Their only work is to incite conflict among people,” he added.

