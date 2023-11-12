Does a person who gave hope to poor children deserves such injustice, asks Delhi CM Kejriwal sharing Sisodia's pics meeting his ailing wife

New Delhi, Nov 12 Hours after arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia met his wife on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared the photos of his party leader calling it as 'most painful'.

He asked if the person who gave a hope to poor children deserves such kind of injustice.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "This photograph is very painful. A person, who gave hope to poor children deserves such kind of injustice?"

He added while attaching the photo of Sisodia hugging his ailing wife.

The former Deputy Chief Minister was allowed to meet his ailing wife on the orders of the court.

Sisodia, who is lodged in prison in an alleged Delhi liquor scam, had sought permission to visit his wife, who is undergoing medical treatment on Friday.

The court, taking into consideration the humanitarian aspect of the request, granted permission for the visit.

The AAP leader was escorted to the premises, which once served as his official residence during his tenure in the Delhi government.

The meeting took place at the official residence, which is now allocated to another AAP leader, Atishi Marlena, the current Education Minister of Delhi.

The change in residence allocation occurred after Sisodia stepped down from his position as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Sisodia was arrested in February by the CBI and ED in March this year in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

