Does Cong want to rewrite Constitution, asks BJP over ‘blank’ red book in Maharashtra

Mumbai, November 7 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday reacted angrily to purported distribution of blank notebook as Constitution copy at Rahul Gandhi's Samvidhan Samman Sammelan convention in Nagpur yesterday and said that the entire agenda of Congress party was on spreading falsehoods.

Slamming Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra BJP chief said that the incident shows party’s plan to write the Constitution as it wants, by showing a blank notepad as a copy of Constitution.

State BJP chief spokesperson Keshava Upadhye took to X and wrote, “

Reacting to the charge, Congress chief spokesman Atul Londhe accused the BJP of spreading fake narrative. He asked why BJP is disturbed, if Rahul Gandhi carries a copy of Constitution, reiterating the party’s resolve to save it.

Addressing the gathering yesterday, the Congress MP had said, ‘’What was being spoken by Bhagwan Buddha, Gandhiji, Ambedkarji, Ashok, Phule are all in the Constitution. This book is not just a modern version but the thoughts behind it are 1000 years old... This book (shows) is a way to live and a way to die.’’

He also blamed BJP and RSS for eroding values enshrined in the Constitution.

Maharashtra Deputy CM also targeted Rahul Gandhi for carrying copy of the Constitution with a red cover and asked, ‘’What message Rahul Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red copy of the Constitution of India?’’

He also accused him of building a coalition of anarchists.

