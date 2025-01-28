'Does he visit temple to eradicate poverty,' Manisha Kayande slams Kharge’s Maha Kumbh remarks

New Delhi, Jan 28 Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande, strongly criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks regarding the Maha Kumbh, questioning his understanding of religious practices.

In a direct challenge to Kharge, Kayande asked, “Has Kharge never visited a temple? Does he not have a picture of God in his home? When he goes to temples, is it to eradicate poverty? Has he ever taken a dip in the Ganga or visited any holy places? Religious festivals are not something to be belittled. These baseless comments are wrong.”

Kayande’s remarks were a response to Kharge’s earlier comments while addressing the public during 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Madhya Pradesh, where he said, “I don’t want to question anyone’s faith. If anyone feels bad, I apologise. But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, and labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips.”

Kharge's statement was perceived by many as an attempt to highlight the disparity between religious celebrations and social issues like hunger and inequality.

In her response, Kayande not only addressed the religious issue but also took a jab at the Opposition alliance, calling it a "gang." “The INDIA bloc is the biggest gang from Wasseypur,” she remarked, adding, “I have already said that the INDIA alliance is broken. They are only putting up a facade of unity. In reality, it has been fractured for a long time. Even during the elections, they blame each other constantly. After the elections, they will be at each other's throats.”

