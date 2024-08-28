Dog Attack in Bengaluru: Pack of Stray Dogs Mauls 76-Year-Old Woman to Death During Morning Walk in Jalahalli

A 76-year-old retired teacher died after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while she was on her morning walk near her house here on Wednesday, August 28. According to the police, Rajdulari Sinha was suddenly attacked by at least 10-12 dogs in the playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli around 6.30 am.

A case of unnatural death report has been filed in Gangamma Gudi police station, a senior police officer said. Sinha, was mother-in-law, of an airman sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

Its a tragic scene in the morning itself.Dozen of stray dogs attack a lady.I shouted,and my family joined me,until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked.Jalahalli Airforce playground,Vidyaranyapura.I am guilty that I couldnt help her because of this wall. @IAF_MCC@RajnathSingh_inpic.twitter.com/rccgoFM9OJ — Harikrishnan (@smarthari) August 28, 2024

Dog Attack in Thane: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies From Dog Bite in Bhiwandi; 800 Cases Reported in a Month

Posting on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, social media user @smarthari, who claimed to have witnessed the incident wrote, "Its a tragic scene in the morning itself.Dozen of stray dogs attack a lady.I shouted,and my family joined me,until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked.Jalahalli Airforce playground,Vidyaranyapura.I am guilty that I couldnt help her because of this wall."