Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: Pet Dog Bites Woman in Housing Society, Owner Walks Away (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad reported the incident of dog bite incident, were a pet dog attacked the house help, while she was waiting for lift. A cctv footage of this incident has gone viral on social media. In footage , it can be seen that house help is waiting for lift in lobby. Suddenly lift opens and pet dog comes and bites her. Surprisingly owner, who was present in the lift came asked dog to go inside and left with lift as if nothing happened. In video it can be seen that there was no leash on the dog.

After the attack woman was left in the lobby crying in pain. She got injured in the leg as she can be seen limping after the brutal attack. Netizens react to the viral attack and blamed owner for not asking if she was okay. This video was shared on X by Ghar Ka Kalesh.

In a society in Ghaziabad, a man was taking his dog in the elevator when the dog suddenly lunged at the maid standing there. The owner walked away as if nothing had happened, leaving the maid to endure her pain.

One user wrote, were are all dog lovers owner is responsible for the acts of the pet. This should not go by easily as the lady has been injured by the dog in presence of the owner and all has been captured on camera. The idiot owner went away with his dog without enquiring or helping the lady. He should be punished. Has any report/ complaint been filed? It is high time the negligent pet owners be brought to justice. Keeping pets is not wrong but the safety of the people around then becomes the responsibility of the pet owner. They talk about their rights, time they are told their duties too." Netizens have commended the video by saying people should have helped the poor women.

Meanwhile, in separate incident an elderly man being attacked by stray dog has gone viral on social media. This incident is from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's CIDCO township area. According to FPJ reports, this incident took place on August 17 Sunday around 7:3- pm. In viral video elderly man was seen walking in an alley when stray dog comes and jumps up to face.

In video it can be seen that man falls down after the impact and dog continuously attacks. Bystanders tries to intervene and scare the dog away. Man has suffered injuries to his face and hands and is currently taking treatment in hospital. As per the reports local residents this dog has attack 14 people so far.