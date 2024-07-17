Dog Attack in Hyderabad: 18-Month-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Jawahar Nagar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 17, 2024 11:48 AM2024-07-17T11:48:00+5:302024-07-17T11:48:45+5:30
An 18-month-old boy was killed after allegedly being mauled by a pack of stray dogs near Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad. According to the reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the boy came out of his house to play.
A pack of dog dragged him to some distance and later bit him resulting in injuries, after receiving the information, parents rushed infant to a nearby private hospital and from there referred to a state-run hospital where he died last night.
Secunderabad Boy Killed in Stray Dog Attack at Home— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) July 17, 2024
A young boy in Secunderabad's Jawaharnagar lost his life in a horrific incident on Wednesday after being attacked by stray dogs while playing at his home.
Despite being rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention,… pic.twitter.com/17r0Cu3omG
A case was registered at Jawahar Nagar police station based on a complaint from the boy's parents. The family hails from Siddipet district of Telangana and shifted to Jawahar Nagar two months ago.