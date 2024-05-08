Dog Attack in Noida: CCTV Captures Dog Mauling Teenager Inside Housing Society Lift in Sector 107

A shocking incident was revealed in Sector 107 of Noida Housing Society after a teenage girl was attacked by a pet dog inside a lift of the Lotus 300 Society. The incident captured on the CCTV of the lift was shared multiple times on social media websites.

In a viral CCTV clip, the girl is seen standing in the lift when suddenly a dog lunges inside and bites her arm. Overwhelmed by pain, she recoils as the dog continues its attack. A man intervenes and hacks the dog away from the lift.

Dog Attack Girl in Lift

However, the Lotus 300 Society has not issued an official statement regarding the recent dog attack. In response to such incidents, the central government earlier issued directives urging states to prohibit the sale and breeding of 23 aggressive dog breeds, including pitbull terriers, American Bulldogs, Rottweilers, and Mastiffs.