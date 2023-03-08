Dog beaten to death in Greater Noida society, FIR filed
By IANS | Published: March 8, 2023 11:00 PM 2023-03-08T23:00:03+5:30 2023-03-08T23:10:08+5:30
Greater Noida, March 8 A dog was beaten to death in a Greater Noida society allegedly by three ...
Greater Noida, March 8 A dog was beaten to death in a Greater Noida society allegedly by three to four guards and an FIR has been filed against them and a member of the welfare association, the police said on Wednesday.
As per the police, a woman resident filed a complaint on March 6 that a stray dog, which she and some others used to feed, had been killed on March 4 by the guards and its corpse was flung away, all at the behest of an office-bearer of the welfare association.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app