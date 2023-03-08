Dog beaten to death in Greater Noida society, FIR filed

Greater Noida, March 8 A dog was beaten to death in a Greater Noida society allegedly by three to four guards and an FIR has been filed against them and a member of the welfare association, the police said on Wednesday.

As per the police, a woman resident filed a complaint on March 6 that a stray dog, which she and some others used to feed, had been killed on March 4 by the guards and its corpse was flung away, all at the behest of an office-bearer of the welfare association.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor