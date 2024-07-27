Dog meat row: K’taka govt says samples sent to food lab for analysis

Bengaluru, July 27 Responding to the row over alleged supply of dog meat to Bengaluru hotels, the Karnataka government stated on Saturday that the meat seized from the railway station on Friday night had been sent to a food laboratory for analysis and based on the results, action would be taken.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSA) Commissionerate on Saturday made the statement, according to an official release by the Karnataka Health department.

Some groups had alleged on Friday evening that dog meat was being supplied to Bengaluru hotels from Rajasthan and protested.

The commissionerate stated that on Friday evening it was reported that mutton and other meat was being supplied to Bengaluru via train.

A police team and officials from the Karnataka FSSA went to the railway station and conducted an inspection.

During the inspection, it was found that parcels that had arrived by train from Rajasthan were being loaded into a vehicle on the outer premises of the station.

There were 90 parcels, and upon inspection, animal meat was found in them. Samples were collected and sent to the food laboratory for analysis regarding the species of the animals. Based on the analysis reports, further legal actions will be taken.

“Detailed information about the FSSAI licences of the senders and recipients of the parcels is being collected. If any discrepancies are found, further legal action will be initiated as per regulations,” the statement said.

Hindutva activist Puneet Kerehalli and others protested near Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru on Friday, alleging that dog meat, along with mutton, was being brought from Rajasthan to Bengaluru for sale.

A case was filed against them for obstructing police officers on duty. Later, around Friday midnight, the jurisdictional Cottonpet Police arrested them.

A case has been filed against Puneet Kerehalli under Section 132 of the BNS Act (obstruction of government officials' duties) and Section 351 (2) for disturbing the peace.

Sources state that the meat was meant to be supplied to fine dining restaurants in Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor