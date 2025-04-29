Dog whistle aimed at Muslim vote bank: Amit Malviya flags Congress social media post

New Delhi, April 29 The BJP on Tuesday severely criticised the Congress party for its social media post, which it claims represents the “Sar Tan Se Juda (beheading)” mindset.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of the BJP's National Information &Technology Department, said Congress leaves little doubt with its use of “Sar Tan Se Juda” imagery.

The Congress party on Monday put up a post on its official X handle @INCIndia, which is an image with a caption 'At the time of 'responsibility' - Invisible (in Hindi loosely translated).

The image shows a man in a kurta-churidar with no neck or head.

Reacting to this post, Malviya said, "The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of “Sar Tan Se Juda” imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics."

Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of instigating violence towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rahul Gandhi on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians."

"On the contrary, proverbially speaking, if anyone’s neck has been slashed, it is the Congress —now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction," the BJP leader said in conclusion.

The Congress post has created a flutter on social media, with many questioning the party over it.

The post comes days after the horrific terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 tourists and one local.

Congress, in an all-party meeting on April 25, had assured the government of full support in the fight against terrorism. However, several of its leaders have been making controversial statements which are being highlighted by the Paksiatni media.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that there should be no war with Pakistan. “There is no need for war. We are not in favour of it. Stringent security measures must be taken. That’s all," he said on April 26.

A day after CM Siddaramiah sparked a row, his minister, R.B. Timmapur, triggered another controversy by saying that the terrorists would not have asked their targets' religion before killing them in cold blood.

Timmapur, Karnataka's Excise Minister, told the media, "A man who is shooting, will he ask caste or religion? He will just shoot and go. Think practically. He will not stand there, ask and then shoot," he said.

The minister alleged that a "conspiracy" was being plotted to paint this as a religious issue. "I feel they didn't ask about religion when they were carrying out the terror attack. In case they did, there shouldn't be this madness of using such a statement to politicise the issue based on religion."

Another senior Congress leader from Maharashtra, Vijay Wadettiwar, echoing Timmapur's remarks, said, "The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion)... Do terrorists have time for all this?... Some people say that this did not happen... Terrorists have no caste or religion."

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra also raised questions about going to war with Pakistan.

Another senior party leader from Kashmir leader Saifuddin Soz, said one should accept if Pakistan claims it is not involved until the investigation is complete.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor