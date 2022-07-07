Domestic cylinder price has doubled in last 8 years!

The rise in domestic cylinder prices has taken a toll on ordinary citizens on the back of record-breaking inflation. Yesterday, the petroleum companies raised the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 50. The price of domestic cylinders has been steadily rising in the last few years. If we look at the figures so far, the price of a domestic cylinder has increased almost two and a half times in eight years.

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), a state-owned oil distribution company, the subsidized price per cylinder in March 2014 was Rs 410. As per the current hike, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50. At present, the price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,053. Along with 14.2 kg cylinders, the price of 5 kg cylinders has also gone up.

How much in which city?

Delhi - 1053

Mumbai-1053

Kolkata - 2079

Chennai - 1069 Lucknow - 1091

Jaipur-2057

Patna - 1943

Indore - 1089

Ahmedabad- 1060

Pune-1056

Gorakhpur-1062

Bhopal - 1059

Agra-2066

Gas prices have risen sharply over the past year. Domestic cylinder prices in Delhi have risen by about Rs 219 over the past year. In Delhi, the price of a domestic cylinder was Rs 834.50. Which is Rs. 1053 today. The price of 14.2 kg cylinder for domestic use was earlier hiked on May 19. At that time, it was increased by four rupees. Earlier, on March 22, the price of a cylinder was hiked.