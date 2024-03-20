Domestic help beaten to death over suspicion of theft in Delhi; accused held

New Delhi, March 20 A domestic help was allegedly beaten to death by his employer who suspected him of stealing Rs 15,000 kept in a box at his house in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said they have nabbed the accused, who has been identified as Satish Bhadana, a Safai Karamchari in the MCD by profession.

Subhash (35), the deceased, was employed as a servant at the accused's house for the past eight years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East), Joy Tirkey, said that a PCR call was received on Wednesday morning informing about a body found at a house in Ambedkar Vihar in Karawal Nagar, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

On reaching the crime scene, the police found Subhash lying dead in the house with no external injury marks on his body.

Later, multiple internal injuries, including a head injury and perforated intestine, were found on the deceased's body by the doctors.

“The accused, who was nabbed after a search, disclosed that Subhash used to work for him as a servant for the past eight years. Satish also told the police that Rs 15,000 was missing from his house, and he suspected that Subhash had stolen his money,” the DCP said.

“Satish had assaulted Subhash in a bid to make him confess to the crime. However, Subhash succumbed to his injuries following which Satish fled from the spot,” the officer added.

