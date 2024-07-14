Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: Deeply Concerned by the Attack on My Friend, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the attack on former US President Donald Trump, saying he was deeply concerned by the attack on his "friend". He condemned the attack on the former US President at an election rally in Pennsylvania and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery," PM Modi wrote on X (Twitter).

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American…



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

Trump, in his first account of being shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania, has said that the bullet fired at him "pierced" the upper part of his right ear. Trump said that he immediately knew something was wrong.

He also thanked the US Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Pennsylvania's Butler. He also offered condolences to the family of a person who was killed at the rally and the person who was injured.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA," he added.

The gunfire incident, which comes months before the 2024 US presidential elections, disrupted Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, CBS News. Trump was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents and taken away in a motorcade. In the videos that went viral on social media, Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear.

Trump was taken away in a motorcade. He held up a fist as he sat in the SUV. His motorcade departed Butler Memorial Hospital a little before 9:30 pm (local time), CBS News reported, citing two sources.