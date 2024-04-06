DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy confident of BJP winning 10 LS seats in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 6 Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP will bag more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) minister and the state BJP president, claimed that the downfall of Congress in the state has started. He termed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) a sinking ship.

He was addressing BJP formation day celebrations at the party office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Kishan Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, believes that the BJP is growing stronger by the day in Telangana.

He alleged that the Congress government had failed to implement the promises made in the recent Assembly elections.

He recalled that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised during the Assembly elections that all the six guarantees will be fulfilled within 100 days of the party coming to power. He questioned Rahul Gandhi about how he can visit Telangana without implementing the guarantees.

The Congress leader is set to address a public meeting titled 'Jana Jatara' in Hyderabad on Saturday evening to release the Telangana version of the party's poll manifesto for ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The union minister, who led the celebrations by hoisting the party flag, claimed that development of the country and Telangana is possible with the BJP.

He also exuded confidence that BJP will once again come to power at the Centre with 400 Lok Sabha seats.

Kishan Reddy also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the recognition as a world leader. The entire world is looking towards India.

Meanwhile, on a call given by the party, Kishan Reddy participated in Tiffin Baithak programme in his constituency.

BJP leaders and workers of Secunderabad constituency participated in the programme and ate the food they brought from their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy claimed that there is a favourable atmosphere in the country for BJP. He urged the party cadres to work with dedication to ensure that the party won all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He claimed that in several states, Prime Minister Modi is getting 100 per cent support. He said more states were joining the list and asked the party cadres to make sure that Telangana also follows the same path.

The BJP had won four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor