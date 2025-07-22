DoNER Minister Scindia highlights NE's potential to lead India's viable fashion movement

New Delhi/Kohima, July 22 Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday spotlighted the northeast's unmatched potential to become the driving force behind India's sustainable fashion revolution, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Fashion for Environment and Empowerment'.

Participating in a high-level task force meeting focused on strengthening the handloom and handicrafts sector in the northeast, DoNER Minister also highlighted the region's deep-rooted eco-conscious practices, artisanal heritage, and world-class craftsmanship.

"The northeast must leverage its rich heritage in handlooms and handicrafts to generate livelihoods, foster innovation, and position India’s cultural legacy on the global stage," said Union Minister Scindia.

The virtual meeting was chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and saw the presence of Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Assam Handloom and Textiles Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, along with senior officials from Manipur and the Union governments.

DoNER Minister Scindia laid out a strategic plan focused on modernising the sector through better infrastructure, digital and design integration, and skill development.

Key actions include forming artisan clusters, setting up Common Facility Centres, and selecting 2–3 flagship products across the region for national promotion.

The approach emphasises market readiness by aligning Self-Help Groups with global standards, developing a bottom-up value chain and enabling local crafts to thrive at both national and international levels, an official statement said.

The task force meeting focused on revitalising the Handicrafts and Handlooms ecosystem through targeted interventions such as improved market access, use of technology, capacity building, and sustainable livelihood creation.

The task force aims to work collectively with all stakeholders to promote the Handicrafts and Handlooms sector as a cornerstone of sustainable development and inclusive progress in the region.

Nagaland Chief Minister, after the meeting, in a post on X, thanked Union Ministers Scindia and Singh for their support to the region's progress.

"I request all the states to take prompt action and adhere to the timelines of the draft document," Chief Minister Rio said.

In another post on the X, he said: "Convened a meeting of the High Level Task Force on Handloom and Handicrafts in the NER. Discussions were fruitful and gave us valuable insights to take the sector forward. The ideas shared will lead to strong, practical plans to support & promote the sector across the NE states."

"Had a review meeting on the action plan for Nagaland with the Hon'ble Union Minister, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji. Grateful for his time, understanding, & valuable feedback. Looking forward to his continued guidance & support in ensuring that development reaches every corner of the State," the Chief Minister said in another post.

The DoNER ministry had constituted several High-Level Task Forces to identify key interventions and formulate actionable short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies for the integrated development of the North East Economic Corridor.

The High-Level Task Forces were constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in November last year in Agartala.

