Don't allow politicians to misuse you for political purposes: K’taka Dy CM tells police

Bengaluru, Jan 8 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, expressing concern against the politicisation of the police force stated that “politicians should never misuse you.”

Speaking at the inauguration of police housing complexes in Pulakeshinagar in Bengaluru, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “In the past, I reprimanded the DGP in the presence of the CM and Home Minister because police in Udupi and Vijayapura were wearing BJP scarves. My advice to you is this: Politicians should never misuse you for political purposes.”

“Your duty, uniform, and dignity must remain untarnished. Politicians like us come and go, but your khaki uniform, discipline, and pride must never be compromised. People come to you seeking justice; ensure you succeed in delivering it,” he said.

Recounting an experience from 1988 during the World Youth and Student Festival in Pyongyang, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “I was there with Sitaram Yechury and Tiwari, and we saw a female traffic officer managing heavy traffic at a large roundabout. Curious, we asked her salary. She got upset and replied, ‘I’m not doing this job for money. I’m performing my duty for my country.’”

Shivakumar further stated, “Everyone works to earn a living, but police officers have the unique responsibility of delivering justice to people. This trust is invaluable. Protect it and continue serving with dedication.”

“Trust is the greatest virtue in humanity. Work in a manner that upholds the trust people have placed in you,” said Dy CM Shivakumar.

Dy CM Shivakumar said, “Under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, our council of ministers is one of the most experienced. We have four former Home Ministers — G. Parameshwara, K.J. George, M.B. Patil, and Ramalinga Reddy — who have provided new direction to the department. Follow the wise guidance given by Parameshwara and work accordingly.”

“Karnataka Police have earned respect across the country. Today is a golden day for the police department under Parameshwara’s leadership. The Chief Minister has dedicated his entire day to the department. The state now offers some of the best housing facilities. I commend Parameshwara and assure you that our government will always stand by you,” Shivakumar said.

Praising the department's work during New Year celebrations, he urged the police to continue delivering effective services.

Reflecting on advancements in policing, Shivakumar said, “During late CM Bangarappa’s tenure, I handled responsibilities related to prisons and home guards. Since then, technology has modernised significantly, with tools like cybercrime units and Internet-based investigations. We must use these advancements to fulfill our duties effectively.”

