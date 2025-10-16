'Don't become tool for those waiting to stoke communal tensions': VD Satheesan asks Vijayan govt

Kochi, Oct 16 ( IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V. D. Satheesan on Thursday warned that the Vijayan government should not become a "pawn" in the hands of those waiting for opportunities to inflame communal tensions.

Speaking to the media, he stressed that officials in responsible positions should act swiftly to resolve sensitive issues rather than allow them to escalate.

The Congress leader cited the hijab controversy at Palluruthy St. Rita's Public School as an example, noting that it was effectively managed and resolved by MP Hibi Eden, Ernakulam DCC chairman Mohammed Shiyas, and other local leaders.

"The issue ended there and should not be used to pour fuel on the fire elsewhere," he said, emphasising the need to maintain social harmony.

The leader alleged that several political parties had attempted to turn various incidents into communal flashpoints.

"However, the opposition maintained a clear and responsible stance," he said, referring to recent judicial clarification on the Waqf land dispute, which showed that earlier claims had no legal basis.

LoP Satheesan underscored that the Vijayan government has the responsibility to act immediately to prevent sensitive matters from being exploited to stoke communalism.

"The government must not fall into the hands of those waiting to inflame religious sentiments or become a tool for their agendas. Media must also play a role in ensuring that minor issues are not blown out of proportion to harm social cohesion," he said.

The opposition leader reiterated that, while the government has a role, it is the opposition that bears the primary responsibility to maintain peace and stability.

"That is why, in such situations, the opposition adopts a conciliatory and calming approach," he added, stressing the importance of restraint, timely action, and social responsibility to prevent communal tensions from escalating.

The hijab controversy had erupted after an eighth-grade student was allegedly barred from entering her classroom for wearing a hijab, as it was against the school rules.

