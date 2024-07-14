Don’t believe opposition’s fake narrative, reach out to voters: Maha Dy CM

Baramati, July 14 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday launched his party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly election and asked his party cadre not to believe in the opposition’s “fake narrative” but to reach out to the voters flagging off the development plank with a resolve to re-elect MahaYuti.

Pawar, who presented the budget for 2024-25, strongly defended a slew of freebies and sops for women, farmers, youth, Muslims, OBCs and various other sections, saying that they are meant to empower them and also to push the growth.

He also strongly denied the opposition's claim that the populist slogans in the Budget were part of “jumla” politics.

Pawar addressed a well-attended Jansanman rally at Baramati amid rains reminding his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar’s rain-hit rally at Satara during the 2019 assembly election.

It was the party's maiden rally after NCP nominee Sunetra Pawar lost to her sister-in-law and NCP SP candidate Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections.

It was also the first rally after NCP nominees Shivajirao Garje and Rajesh Witekar won the biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council held on Friday.

Pawar announced that such rallies will be organised across Maharashtra till the assembly election.

He said that the Constitution will not be changed instead the government has decided to observe Constitution Day. “If anyone is creating such misunderstandings, tell them that we believe in Ajitdada and explain to them our position,” he added.

He said that the NCP and MahaYuti government in general are resolved to help the poor for their overall development.

“We failed in the Lok Sabha but we don't want to get discouraged and we don't want to go overboard because of our success in yesterday's legislative council election. One should learn to digest success and prepare to go in front of the people with a new hope,” the Deputy Chief Minister said amid slogan shouting from the soaked party workers in the rains.

Pawar said the budget proposals are aimed to remove poverty and spur development.

“When I introduced 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' for women (monthly grant of Rs 1,500 for women with income below Rs 2.50 lakh), I was criticised but I did not give much importance to the opposition’s criticism. I was sure that I had the support of the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and all my people. I am confident that this scheme can be implemented in a good way to further empower the women,” he added.

He asked the party workers to make all efforts for the enrolment of eligible women to get benefits of the scheme saying that the government will pay the grant for July and August through DBT in the eligible women’s account on the Rakshabandhan day.

Pawar also defended the government’s decision to provide three free cylinders to women, free education for girls, from the underprivileged, to pursue higher education, financial aid to cotton and soybean growers, and free electricity up to 7.5 horsepower to the farmers.

“No injustice will be done to women, men, old people, youth, girls, minorities and other sections in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, state party Chief Sunil Tatkare expressed that the people of Maharashtra will stand by the decision taken by Ajit Pawar in the budget.

He thanked all the NCP MLAs for the loyalty they showed to the party chief in the Legislative Council election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor