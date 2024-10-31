'Don't campaign for me, I do not insist': Nawab Malik to BJP

Mumbai, Oct 31 NCP nominee from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar and former minister Nawab Malik on Thursday asked the BJP not to campaign for him, a day after the party said it would not do electioneering for him in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

He also threatened to take legal action against those who associate his name with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik’s statement came when BJP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar made it clear that the party will not campaign for Nawab Malik, saying, "Our opinion about Dawood and all those associated with him and his case was clear."

"Don't campaign for me. I do not insist. I am a candidate of the Nationalist Congress Party. I do not insist that they come and campaign for me. I will take legal action against those who associate my name with Dawood," said Malik who was expected to kick start the campaign after November 4, the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

"I will take legal action against those who accuse me of being associated with Dawood. I will go to court against those making such accusations and will file a case against them. These are all baseless allegations. The allegations were levelled against me about money laundering. No matter how big the leader is, I will take legal action," said Malik.

He further said: "Some newspapers used to give news about links with Dawood Ibrahim. But they have stopped now."

To a question about filing two nomination papers one as an NCP nominee and another as an independent from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat and whether he will withdraw as party nominee, Malik said, "You have to understand the legal process. No one can withdraw the nomination now. That right is mine. NCP has given me an AB form and shown trust in me. Even if BJP is against me, I will contest as NCP and win."

Malik, the legislator from Anushaktinagar, has moved to Mankhurd Shivajinagar.

The NCP has nominated Malik's daughter Sana Mailk from the Anushaktinagar seat.

