Don't change names of places/institutions to create possible conflict: Manipur govt

Imphal, Oct 7 The Manipur government has asked various organisations and the public in general not to change the names of districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions on their own to create possible conflict between communities, and if any organisation or individual does this, appropriate action will be taken as per the law.

A Manipur government official said that after the ethnic violence broke out in the state between the non-tribals Meiteis and tribal Kukis, some organisations changed the name of districts, places and institutions on ethnic lines and beliefs, without the knowledge of the government or the concerned authorities.

To check these trends, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi has issued an order asking people and organisations not to do any such thing which might create problems for the authorities.

The Chief Secretary’s order said that it has come to the notice of the state government that many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), institutions and people are deliberately renaming or trying to rename districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions and address of such institutions.

“…these steps and actions are objectionable, or likely to create controversy and conflict between communities residing in the state, more particularly in the context of the ongoing law and order crisis in the aftermath of the Tribal Solidarity March organised by the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3,” the order said.

It said the state government views the matter very seriously with utmost sensitivity as such practices may create mistrust among the communities and are likely to create divide or aggravate the current law and order situation in the state.

"Any one found violating this order shall be prosecuted under the relevant law of the land. All Central and state government authorities, institutions, establishments, and autonomous bodies are also advised to check the name and address of their respective offices/establishments in all signage, official communications, websites, all documents related to services provided, etc., and also ensure compliance with the orders.”

The Chief Secretary has asked all the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all districts to take necessary action to enforce the order.

