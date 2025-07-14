'Don't compel me to take action': Eknath Shinde asks Shiv Sena members to follow discipline amid backlash

Mumbai, July 14 In a strong and clear message, Shiv Sena supremo and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked the party ministers, legislators and office bearers to strictly follow party discipline and not compel him to take action.

“In the past few days, certain incidents have taken place. People don’t point fingers at you — they point at me for what you do. They ask me: ‘What are your MLAs up to? You all are my people. We are one family. Your disrepute is my disrepute. Don’t waste your energy on unnecessary matters. Speak less, work more.

“Some ministers had to step down due to public backlash. I don’t like to take action against members of my own family. But don’t compel me to do it. I expect discipline and accountability from each of you,” he said.

He further said: “I don’t behave like a boss. I don’t get angry. I act like a karyakarta (party worker) — and you should too. Don’t let your success get to your head. No matter how many positions you hold, always remember: you are first and foremost a worker.

“We have achieved a lot in a very short span. The people are with us — and because of that, some are now trying to malign us. Be alert and cautious. The coming time will test us. Public life demands discipline — and we must uphold it."

His strong warning comes in the wake of corruption allegations against social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat and soil and water conservation minister Sanjay Rathod.

In addition, Shiv Sena was also criticised after the party legislator from Buldhana Sanjay Gaikwad assaulted MLA canteen staff for serving stale food.

Shirsat has been slammed by opposition after a video went viral about a bag full of cash kept in his bed room.

On the other hand, Rathod has been targeted over huge money exchange during transfers in his Department.

Horticulture minister Bharat Gogawale was targeted after a viral video purportedly showed him performing some rituals with a ‘mantrik’ (witch doctor).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor