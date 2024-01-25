Don’t create a situation that will divert tourists: Goa CM

Panaji, Jan 25 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that "if we fail to maintain cleanliness and beauty of the state, tourists will get diverted and later it will be difficult to attract them again".

Speaking during the inauguration of a police station at Mandrem in North Goa, Sawant said, "Safety and security are very important. We want good tourism in Goa. Tourists come here for the sun, sand and sea, and spiritual and wellness tourism. Hence our greenery should be maintained. We have to focus on spiritual and wellness tourism, but for that we should maintain cleanliness."

“It is our responsibility to see the beauty of Goa remains intact. If Goa doesn’t remain clean and beautiful, the footfall of tourists will decrease. If tourists get diverted, it will be difficult to attract them again.

"People have started to find other places for cheaper rates, but still tourists come here because of safety. They prefer Goa because they find it safe here. Hence, it is our responsibility not to disturb the tourists. They too should follow rules. We need cooperation of people to achieve the goals of progress,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister urged people to manage their garbage by keeping it at the designated areas.

“This will help us keep our surroundings clean,” he said.

