‘Don’t Get Intimated,’ Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Bureaucracy Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge penned an open letter to the country's bureaucracy on Monday, urging officers to uphold the Constitution and serve the nation impartially ahead of the Lok Sabha election results. Kharge, also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, reminded civil servants of their duty to maintain independence and not succumb to unconstitutional pressures.

An Appeal to all the Civil Servants and Officers



My dear esteemed members of bureaucracy, our civil servants & officers,



"I am writing you in the capacity of the Leader of the Opposition (Rajya Sabha) and as President of the Indian National Congress. The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha have concluded and the counting of votes shall take place tomorrow, on June 4th, 2024," Kharge wrote in letter.

"I must congratulate the Election Commission of India, the Central Armed Forces, Police in various states, Civil Servants, District Collectors, Volunteers and each one of you who were involved in conducting this mammoth and historic task, he added."

"Our inspiration and India’s First Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel famously called the civil servants as the “Steel frame of India.” The people of India are well aware that it is the Indian National Congress which established numerous institutions, laid their solid foundation, and devised mechanisms for their independence, on the basis of the Constitution of India."

"Independence of the institutions is paramount, for every civil servant takes oath of the Constitution that they “will faithfully and conscientiously discharge their duties and will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will”. In this spirit we expect every bureaucrat and officer – from top to bottom of the hierarchy, to discharge their duties in the spirit of the Constitution, without any coercion, threat, pressure or intimidation either from the ruling party/coalition or from the opposition party/coalition," he further added.

"It is important to underline the fact that the Congress party, through the Constitution prepared by our inspirational founding members such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr B R Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu and countless others, not only created a framework of strong governance, but also ensured affirmative action through representation of the marginalised in the bureaucracy and the civil society, in our autonomous institutions," he wrote.

"The last decade has witnessed a systemic pattern to assault, undermine and suppress our autonomous institutions by the ruling party. India’s Democratic ethos are being consequently damaged. There is a widespread tendency to turn India into a regimental dictatorship. We are increasingly seeing some institutions shedding their independence and brazenly following the diktats of the ruling party. Some have completely adopted their style of communication, their way of functioning, and in some cases even their political rhetoric. It is not their fault. With brute power, threat, coercive mechanisms and misuse of agencies, this tendency to bow to the powers that have become a way for their short-term survival. Even though, in this denigration, India’s Constitution and Democracy have become a casualty," he further wrote.

"The ‘Will of the People’ is supreme, and people want Indian bureaucracy, to return back to the same ‘Steel frame of India’ envisaged by Sardar Patel – which has been Teflon-coated by our strong Constitutional principles, that have stood the test of the time," he further added.

"Indian National Congress now urges the entire bureaucracy, to adhere to the Constitution, enact their duties, and serve the nation, without fear, favour and ill-will against anybody. Do not get intimidated by anyone. Do not bow down to any Unconstitutional means. Do not be afraid of anyone and discharge your duties, based on merit, on this counting day. We owe it to future generations, a vibrant Democracy and a long-lasting Constitution, as penned by the makers of modern India," Kharge said.

"In this hope that India remains truly Democratic in nature, I extend good wishes to each one of you, and expect that our eternal ideals of the Constitution remain untarnished, he concluded.