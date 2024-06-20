'Don't go overboard': Congress advises leaders and cadres in Kerala in wake of sparkling LS results

Thiruvananthapuram, June 20 Top leaders of Congress, in a meeting held here on Thursday to discuss the excellent performance by the party-led UDF which bagged 18 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, advised state leaders and cadres not to go overboard with the win.

State party President K. Sudhakaran, who retained his Kannur seat with a huge margin, said that this victory should not get into the head of the party workers as a lot of work has to be done.

More poll battles are ahead and this win should not be taken for granted and further consolidation is needed, he said, adding that each and every party worker, irrespective of the status, has to work for more success.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, who won from the Alappuzha seat, chaired the meeting.

The meeting also decided to get going for the 2025 local bodies poll and has decided to form five clusters with each cluster having three districts. Each cluster will be led by a team of senior party leaders and their task is to work at the grassroots to reinvigorate the party, as that will be the key to success at the local bodies polls.

It was also emphasised that all leaders will have to work at the grassroots in their localities.

Now all eyes are on the revamp of the party’s organisational post at all levels, though there will be no change in the top post as Sudhakaran will continue.

