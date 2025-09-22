Don’t indulge in petty politics over Dusshera, Siddaramaiah tells critics

Mysuru, Sep 22 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday threw a challenge to his political opponents and critics, saying that if they wanted politics, they should choose the election ground, not the state festival.

"Don’t indulge in low-level politics over Dusshera," he said after offering prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari and inaugurating the world-famous historic Dusshera festivities in Mysuru city along with Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq.

"Those who have no knowledge of Dusshera and our cultural heritage opposed Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq. Distorting history and indulging in selfish politics is an unpardonable crime. If you want to do politics, do it during elections. Don’t stoop to petty politics over the state festival," he said.

"The majority of people in the state have welcomed Banu Mushtaq's inauguration of Dusshera. This is a matter of pride. It is appropriate that Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq inaugurated Dusshera. More than being a Muslim woman, Banu Mushtaq is a human being who upholds humanitarian values. We humans must live with love for one another. Hatred is against humanity. Therefore, those who celebrate hatred are against humanity itself," the CM remarked.

"Those who follow the constitutional values of tolerance and coexistence are the true Indians. Our Constitution is secular and non-religious. Both the High Court and Supreme Court have upheld this. Only those who are proud to call themselves Indians will take pride in the Constitution. To know our rights and responsibilities, we must know the Constitution," he said.

Quoting the famous Kannada poet Kuvempu, Siddaramaiah lashed out at communal forces, saying: "We must not forget Kuvempu’s words. Step out of temples, churches, and mosques. Let us build the state as Kuvempu envisioned—a garden of peace for all communities."

"We have implemented guarantees for the poor of all castes, religions, and political affiliations, in line with the spirit of the Constitution. Are BJP leaders not beneficiaries of these guarantees?" Siddaramaiah asked.

"These guarantees will not stop. Because of them, our state’s per capita income has reached number one in the country. Today, we are number one in GDP in India as well," he said with pride.

"On one hand, BJP leaders oppose our guarantees, and on the other hand, they are stealing them," the CM alleged.

