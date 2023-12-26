Don’t invite SP leaders for consecration ceremony: BJP MP

Kannauj, Dec 26 Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak, has urged Champat Rai, the international vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, not to invite Samajwadi Party leaders for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“I just request the Shri Ram Mandir Trust to invite every Sanatani, irrespective of party, in the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha programme but not the SP, the killers of Ram devotees,” he said.

“This is a matter of pride for our country but we also know that some political parties did not want the Ram Temple to be built, especially the Samajwadi Party.

"You must remember how the Samajwadi Party had brutally killed Ram devotees by firing at them, for which they have not apologized till date. I just request Shri Ram Mandir Trust to call every Sanatani, irrespective of political party, but not the Samajwadi Party,” Pathak said.

