Don't know about withdrawal of consent to CBI probe, says DyCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 24 Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday that he was not aware of the cabinet meeting's decision to withdraw consent to the CBI probe against him in the disproportionate assets case.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar stated that he came to know about the decision through the media. "I did not attend the cabinet meeting on Thursday. The appropriate persons will respond to the decision," he said.

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara when asked about the criticism on the decision stated, 'Was it not politically motivated when the disproportionate case against Shivakumar was handed over to the CBI?

"The decision was taken within the legal framework of the law. The decision taken in the cabinet would be submitted to the court. We will see how the CBI and courts will proceed over the matter," he stated.

"Our Advocate General has also given his opinion. We don't know what is going to happen in court. There was a lapse regarding the matter as the previous government did not take the consent of the Speaker," he maintained. "If the consent of the Speaker would have been taken, there wouldn't have been a lapse of procedure," he underlined.

Former Minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa stated that Shivakumar will surely go to jail and there was no doubt about it. To evade the arrest, he is doing all this. The decision is going to be a blot on the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"To save Shivakumar, CM Siddaramaiah had brought disrepute to himself. The sanctity of the cabinet had lost by the decision to take back consent given for CBI to probe disproportionate assets case," he opined.

The Karnataka government cabinet had decided to withdraw the consent given to the CBI probe against Shivakumar. The move has stirred a controversy in Karnataka.

