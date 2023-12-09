Don't know how to use computer, so don't upload questions myself, says JD-U MP Giridhari Yadav in LS

New Delhi, Dec 9 As the Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee report for 'cash for parliament questions' charge, Janata Dal-United MP Giridhari Yadav said that he does not upload questions on the Lok Sabha's website himself as he does not know how to operate a computer.

Speaking in Lok Sabha after the expulsion of Moitra, Yadav admitted that he does not upload questions on the Lok Sabha's website himself.

"I do not upload the questions myself, as I don't know how to operate a computer.

"My PS (personal secretary) does it. I do not know how to operate a computer ... so my staff does that for me. I do not even remember my own password," he said.

"This time I did not give any questions out of fear.... We are being intimidated," he added.

Yadav said Ethics Committee Chairperson Vinod Sonkar had said Darshan Hiranandani, who made the allegation through an affidavit that he paid a bribe to Moitra, would be called for examination but was not called eventually.

"It is the misfortune of this House that honourable Nishikantji was called for cross (examination), but Darshan Hiranandani was not called. If an affidavit can be trusted, why mistrust Nishikantji?"

"The Ethics Panel chairman had said Hiranandani would be called.... We call MPs but do not call capitalists who make allegations," he said.

Yadav, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha's ethics panel, was among the opposition MPs who staged a walkout from the committee meeting alleging that Trinamool Congress leader was asked personal and irrelevant questions, took a jibe at the ruling dispensation and questioned why BJP MP Dubey was called for questioning while businessman Hiranandani was not.

Following the statement of Yadav, Speaker Om Birla requested every member that they need to prepare the question themselves.

"No one can put the question on behalf of the MP, I am speaking on record. I am the Speaker and it is my responsibility to maintain the dignity of the House," he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool's Kalyan Banerjee, while speaking in the House said that it does not have the power to remove Moitra as its member.

"The right of cross-examination is meaningful. Moitra has a right to cross-examine. This is a violation of principles of natural justice. Principles of natural justice are implicit in Article 14 of the Constitution."

Fellow MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said: "I request you (LS Speaker) with folded hands to allow Moitra to speak before voting takes place. This is very important."

However, BJP MP Heena V. Gavit said: "Due to the actions of one individual, Indian MPs are now perceived negatively globally. It is important that we adhere to parliamentary procedures."

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in a 'cash for parliament question' case after the ethics panel report was adopted in the House on Friday. The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee had recommended Moitra's expulsion after it found her guilty of sharing her parliamentary login with Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani. The report was presented in the House around 12 noon.

Following an adjournment, as soon as the House reconvened at 2 pm, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to discuss the panel report and the house, by a majority votes, adopted the Ethics Panel report and its recommendations.

