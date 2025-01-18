Don’t lose focus, stay humble & work relentlessly: NCP chief to workers

Shirdi, Jan 18 NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Saturday asked the party cadres to stay humble and work relentlessly, especially after the party's win in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

He added that in the future, the organisation would need to chart a new course and give the party a new direction in terms of its thinking and approach. He reiterated the need to create a strong party presence by 2047 and urged everyone to unite under Ajit Pawar's leadership.

Tatkare was speaking at the party’s two-day Navsankalp Shibir at Shirdi. Tatkare also asked the cadres to gear up for the upcoming local and civic body elections in a bid to continue the party’s victory march.

The party meeting was inaugurated with the initiation of a membership drive by NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, National Working President and MP Praful Patel and Tatkare. The drive included the registration of ten primary and one active member.

On the first day of the ‘Navsankalp’ camp, sessions were held on topics such as ‘The Current Political Scenario of the State and Insights into its Future,’ where senior journalist Sandeep Chavan, former minister Subodh Mohite, and veteran actor Sayaji Shinde shared their insights.

Another session on ‘Rising Urbanisation and Challenges in Party-Building’ witnessed discussions led by Najeeb Mulla and Rajlaxmi Bhosale. Women’s state president Rupali Chakankar, youth state president Suraj Chavan, and district leaders also presented their views.

In addition, the women and child welfare minister Aditi Tatkare addressed the Shibir on NCP’s Contribution to Women’s Empowerment while former minister Nawab Malik spoke on upcoming Local Body Elections and Party Building.

The Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate explained agriculture policy while tribal leader and party minister Narahari Zirwal spoke on the Importance and Contribution of Tribal Communities in the State’s Development.

Meanwhile, sulking party leader and former minister Chhagan Bhujbal attended the Shibir for some time and later left for Mumbai. Bhujbal, who is upset over his non-induction in the cabinet, said that he has come at the request of working president Praful Patel and Tatkare.

However, the NCP minister Dhananjay Munde was conspicuous by his absence especially when the chorus is increasing for his resignation due to his close associate Walmik Karad’s links with the brutal killing of the Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district.

--IANS

