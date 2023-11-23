Don't oppose caste census on surmises: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 23 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked political leaders not to oppose caste-based census just on surmises, saying that those opposing it do not know its contents.

Talking to reporters in Bagalkot, Siddaramaiah said, "Let's discuss the issue once the report is submitted."

When asked about missing blueprint of the caste-census, the chief minister maintained he would invite the Backward Classes Commission Chairman K. Jayaprakash Hedge and speak to him.

On former chief minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy's charge that the caste census report will divide society, Siddaramaiah questioned did Kumaraswamy knew what is in the report.

"No one should talk about this without knowing. How will society be divided? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had accepted the caste census; has he divided society in Bihar? Any statement should be made on the basis of truth," he added.

Meanwhile, former CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that as the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is bringing the caste census report matter to the forefront to draw political mileage.

"Since the beginning, Siddaramaiah had made the issue of caste census a matter of confusion. In the beginning, the survey was called a caste census; later, it was dubbed as the Socio-Economic and Academic survey report. In the government records, it is mentioned as the Social, Academic report," Bommai said.

"The survey conducted by the Backward Classes Commission is improper. There was political interference. CM Siddaramaiah remained quiet when everything was taking place," Bommai said.

Bommai said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is taking political advantage since the elections are nearing. "Once the report is out, we will make our decision over the issue public," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor