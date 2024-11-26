Don’t put up show of strength in my support: CM Shinde's appeal to his supporters

Mumbai, Nov 26 As the chorus grows for Eknath Shinde to continue as the chief minister of the new MahaYuti government following the landslide victory, the latter in his post uploaded on X in the midnight in an emotional appeal asked the Shiv Sena cadres not to mobilise in Mumbai in his support. Instead, Shinde, who has not hidden his desire to remain the Chief Minister projecting himself as the architect of MahaYuti’s stellar performance, has said that the grand alliance has been and will continue to be strong for a prosperous Maharashtra.

"After the great victory of MahaYuti, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today. Out of love for me, some party organisations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come to Mumbai in my support in such a manner. Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha (CM’s official residence) or anywhere else. The grand alliance has been and will continue to be strong for a strong and prosperous Maharashtra," said CM Shinde.

CM Shinde’s appeal comes at a time when the MahaYuti is yet to settle the issue of the Chief Minister’s post. Shiv Sena leaders have been quite vocal making a strong pitch for Shinde to head the new MahaYuti government while clamour grows in BJP for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister. As far as NCP is concerned, a section of the party leaders and its cadres are in favour of party president Ajit Pawar to become a Chief Minister. A veteran OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has already made it clear his party supports Fadnavis as the next CM.

Shiv Sena cadres across Maharashtra are seeking blessings of God Almighty by organising the auspicious puja and traditional Aarti for Shinde to be the next CM. However, the BJP is not putting up any show of strength for Fadnavis to head the MahaYuti government.

A senior Shiv Sena leader, who was a minister in the Shinde-led ministry, said, "It is but natural that Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde should become the chief minister. He has been credited for the successful implementation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana and other welfare and development schemes that helped the MahaYuti to get a roaring majority. Besides, Shinde played a major role in providing 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community and as the chief minister he was at the forefront to reach out to the pro-Maratha activists. Shinde has created his image as the CM of a common man who overwhelmingly supported the MahaYuti."

Shiv Sena legislators have already elected Shinde as the legislature party group leader authorising him to take all decisions relating to the government formation.

Similarly, NCP has elected Ajit Pawar as the legislature party group leader.

However, the BJP has yet to hold a meeting of the newly elected legislators to elect its legislature party group leader. After the BJP completes formality in this regard, the party along with allies in the MahaYuti will be in a position to formally stake a claim for the government formation with state Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan.

