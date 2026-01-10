Don't reflect party's stance: JD(U) distances itself from Tyagi's Bharat Ratna pitch for Nitish Kumar

Patna, Jan 10 After Janata Dal (United) leader K.C. Tyagi demanded that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the party on Saturday clarified that the remarks were "purely personal" and do not reflect its official position.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad asserted that Tyagi's recent statements should not be linked to the party, underlining that even party leaders and workers are unsure whether Tyagi continues to be an active member of the organisation.

Speaking to IANS, Ranjan said, "Several statements by K.C. Tyagi have emerged recently. These do not reflect the official party position or policies. Therefore, his remarks should be regarded as given in a personal capacity. It is also important to note that even party leaders and workers are unaware of whether he is currently active in the party, reinforcing that his statements are purely personal."

Echoing a similar view, JD(U) Minister Ashok Choudhary also distanced the party from Tyagi's comments and said no formal decision had been taken on the issue.

Speaking to IANS, Choudhary said, "Regarding K.C. Tyagi's statements, these are his personal opinions and not related to the party's position. No decision has been taken by the party on this matter yet. When the party decides, it will inform the public."

K.C. Tyagi had recently written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the Bharat Ratna for JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar.

In his letter, Tyagi argued that just as Chaudhary Charan Singh and Karpoori Thakur were conferred with the country's highest civilian award last year, Nitish Kumar was equally deserving of the honour.

Tyagi has also courted controversy in recent weeks by issuing a statement in support of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman, which did not align with the JD(U)'s official stand.

He had said that politics should not be mixed with sports and urged the BCCI to reconsider its decision directing Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Rahman from the IPL squad.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi welcomed the idea, saying it would be "wonderful" if Nitish Kumar were to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna.

In a post on X, Manjhi wrote, "Bharat Ratna Nitish Kumar Ji… How wonderful it would sound to hear these words, right? We are fully confident that the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, known for stunning everyone with his decisions, will once again leave everyone stunned by deciding to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bihar's honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Ji... Bharat Ratna Nitish Kumar."

