Don’t share video circulated by terrorists: J&K Police warns public

Srinagar, July 22 J&K Police on Monday warned people about a video being circulated by terrorists through social media websites and advised people not to share it.

A police statement said that the five-minute and 55-second video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie ‘Phantom’ and with the photo of actor Saif Ali was released by the enemy around 2 pm on Monday.

The police have asked the public to do the following steps to stop the video from being circulated.

“Alert everybody that they will do the following: 1) People should not forward it in any manner to anyone 2) People should report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video,” the police said in a statement.

The police said that any govt officer receiving it should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message.

“Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that posting and forwarding of content of this nature is an offence under Sections 13 and 18 of UAPA,” the police said.

