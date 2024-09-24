Don’t support Akshay Shinde’s encounter, but Oppn behaving like ‘earthworm’: Ajit Pawar

Solapur, Sep 24 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party national president Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said he does not support the encounter of Akshay Shinde, a main accused in the sexual abuse case, but criticised opposition terming its stand against the MahaYuti government like that of ‘earthworm’.

At the rally during his Jansanman Yatra at Karmala in Solapur district, Pawar said, “Akshay Shinde was a perverted person who had abused little girls. After the incident came to light, people staged a Rail Roko protest. People were angry. The people demanded that he should be caught and hanged. After examining the victim, the matter came to light.”

He further stated: “The state government set up SIT. The opposition raised slogans that women are not safe in the state. Maharashtra is our home. Who is going to keep women vulnerable? Yesterday, Akshay Shinde fired at the police while he was being taken away to the police station. Thereafter, the police opened fire. The accused died in that encounter. But now the opposition says why was he killed. The opposition’s stand is like an earthworm. How can this work,” he said.

Pawar said that his estranged uncle and the NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar is god for him but ruled out the possibility of going back to him.

“Sharad Pawar is still our god. I have worked with him until recently. I did not insult him after I chose my new path. I am marching on my path and carrying out development works,” he said.

Commenting on the implementation of the ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Pawar said that the scheme will not be closed down but it will be continued for the next five years also.

He added that the eligible women beneficiaries, who have got Rs 3,000, will get another instalment of Rs 1,500 on September 29. He criticised the opposition for not launching the Ladki Bahin scheme when they were in power in the state.

Pawar also countered the opposition’s charge that he was taking the state to bankruptcy due to the launch of a slew of welfare and development schemes including the Ladki Bahin scheme. Instead, he said that the government has made necessary allocations in the budget.

On the ongoing protests for Maratha and OBC reservations, Pawar said that the government is committed to giving justice within the framework of law without oppressing anyone.

