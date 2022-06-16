Don’t take 'agnipareeksha' of unemployed youth: Rahul slams Centre on Agnipath



A day after the Centre launched the 'Agnipath' scheme, massive protests erupted in several parts of the country.Protesters set a train coach on fire, blocked railway tracks and roads in protests against the new military recruitment system.The government has announced an overhaul of recruitment for India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces, looking to bring down the average age of personnel and reduce pension expenditure.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday renewed his attack on the Centre over the 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces.

Putting out a post on Twitter in Hindi, Gandhi said, “No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army.”Gandhi also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of the country's unemployed youth and not take an 'agnipareeksha' of their patience by making them walk on Agnipath.On Wednesday, the Congress leader had warned that the Agnipath scheme will reduce the operational effectiveness of the armed forces whose dignity and valour must not be compromised."When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled-for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP government must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour and discipline of our forces," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Union government and said that no serious thinking or consultation preceded the announcement of the scheme.