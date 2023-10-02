Don’t take to streets to protest, trust govt: Goa CM on maintaining 'Sarva Dharma Sambhava'

Panaji, Oct 2 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged the people on Monday not to take to streets if anyone tries to disturb 'Sarva Dharma Sambhava' in the state.

Sawant was speaking after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at a programme organised in Old-Goa.

“Sarva Dharma Sambhavahas been maintained in Goa since last many years. But these days someone is trying to disturb it. Someone is desecrating Shivaji statue, the priest of the Church is speaking on (against) Hindu religion and someone is posting on social media against Muslims,” Sawant said.

He said that after such incidents take place, people get disturbed and approach the police station and gather in public. “Keep trust in the government. Those behind desecrating Shivaji’s statue were nabbed by police, a complaint was filed against one who spoke against Hindu Gods and an FIR has been registered against those who posted against Muslims on social media,”Sawant said.

“Hence, instead of hitting the roads, people should trust the government. We will not tolerate those who disturb ourSarva Dharma Sambhava,” he said.

Sawant had recentlyappealed to people to maintain peace, stating some ‘unsatisfied souls’ are trying to disturb the practice of ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava’.

“Some people are trying to disturb the practice of ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava’ in our state. It is in our tradition to celebrate festivals of all faiths. We go to each other's places for celebrations. We have to maintain this practice,” Sawant said.

“Hindus, Christians and Muslims live together here and we have to maintain this tradition. Christian people come to our homes during Ganesh Chaturthi and we go to their houses during Christmas. This tradition has been going on for the last many years. But I feel some unsatisfied souls are trying to disturb this. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood,” Sawant said.

