'Don't they read newspapers?': SC summons Chief Secys of states, UTs over non-compliance of directions on stray dogs

New Delhi, Oct 27 The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories -- except West Bengal and Telangana -- for failing to file compliance affidavits pursuant to its previous directions on stray dog management.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria expressed displeasure that, despite clear directions issued in August this year, most state governments had failed to file compliance affidavits detailing steps taken to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

"Didn’t the officers read newspapers or social media? Haven’t they read...even if they are not served, the affidavit should have been here. All Chief Secretaries remain present here on November 3," the Justice Nath-led Bench remarked.

The apex court noted that only the West Bengal and Telangana governments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had filed compliance affidavits.

"Continuous incidents are happening, and the image of the country is being shown as down in the eyes of foreign nations. We are also reading news reports," the bench observed.

It also took exception to the slew of intervention applications filed by various residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and individuals seeking to be made parties to the case.

"If all RWAs want to be a party, how many crores of parties will we have here before us?” remarked the Justice Nath-led Bench, adding: "Make suggestions which are reasonable."

The Supreme Court cautioned that coercive steps and costs would be imposed if the Chief Secretaries failed to appear on the next date.

Observing that the report by the MCD would not suffice, the Justice Nath-led Bench sought an explanation from the Chief Secretary of Delhi as to why a compliance affidavit had not been filed earlier.

"Chief Secretary to come up with an explanation...otherwise, cost may be imposed and coercive steps will be taken,” the apex court said.

In an order passed on August 22, the Supreme Court had directed all states and Union Territories to report on their implementation of the ABC Rules, including details of sterilisation programmes, vaccination drives, and infrastructure available for dog shelters and pounds.

The matter will be heard next on November 3, when the Chief Secretaries are required to personally appear before the apex court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor