Don’t try to threaten us: CM Vijayan to Guv

Kochi, Dec 13 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday asked the Governor Arif Muhammed Khan not to threaten the state government and that he must behave like a constitutional head.

“A Governor should act like a Governor and not threaten us. Khan is the best example of an opportunist. It will be better for him to behave like a constitutional head,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the Governor is taking part in meetings which are organised by the RSS. “Should he as Governor take part in such meetings,” the Chief Minister asked.

The Kerala Chief Minister is currently on a state-wide tour along with his entire cabinet -- covering all 140 assembly constituencies -- since November 27th.

The Governor has blamed the Kerala government for the grim financial situation in the state and he told media persons in Delhi that the Chief Minister has failed to understand the objective of the state wide tour.

“Was there any need for this tour? Given the economic situation people need solutions to their economic problem and not these tours,” the Governor said.

He said that he feels sorry for Kerala as the revenue is only generated from the sale of lottery tickets and liquor and has blamed the state government for the financial crisis in the state.

The Governor’s statement came at a time when the Vijayan government has approached the SC with a petition that the Centre is strangulating funds for Kerala and has prevented it from taking loans.

