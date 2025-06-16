Don’t wish to comment on aviation minister: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar on plane crash

Bengaluru, June 16 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that he did not wish to comment on Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy, which "shook the nation".

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar made the statement while responding to a question about debates concerning the Civil Aviation Ministry's perceived failures.

Shivakumar stated, "BJP leaders comment on us. What job do the BJP and JD(S) leaders have other than this? We can also question them on past incidents and comment on the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy. We are not like the BJP; I don't want to comment on the Civil Aviation Minister."

"There are many norms, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has laid them down. There are guidelines for arranging an alternate flight and other options. I am not a technical man. The debate is already ongoing, and I don't want to politicise the issue," Shivakumar maintained.

He further said, "Finding faults over dead bodies and carrying out politics is the trait of BJP and JD(S) leaders. Let them carry out politics over dead bodies. I don't want to. I don't want to comment on the Aviation Minister at this point. It is a serious concern for the nation," he claimed.

Talking about his visit to the plane crash site with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "The Ahmedabad tragedy should not have happened. Such incidents should not occur anywhere in the world. Many have suffered burn injuries, and they didn't show them to us, citing concerns about infection. I had visited the plane crash spot; if the flight had moved another 500 meters, thousands would have been affected. The flight crashed into two buildings where a majority of students were present. A few escaped with minor injuries from the tragedy, while many are still in serious condition."

"The lone survivor from the plane crash was made to speak on a video call with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. They said he is going through mental agony. We are waiting for the black box details," he stated.

"The whole team of the Congress party had arrived there. The party members met the patients to pacify them and offered assurance," Shivakumar stated.

