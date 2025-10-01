Dotasra remarks against RSS and BJP are inappropriate: Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur, Oct 1 Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara has strongly criticised Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra for his remarks, calling them inappropriate and disrespectful, particularly on the occasion of his (Dotasra's) birthday.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Godara said, “On his birthday, Dotasra should take a pledge to improve his behaviour and refrain from making unnecessary or baseless comments. Birthdays are a time for reflection, not for spreading negativity.”

Godara emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the country’s leader three times in a row, solely through the trust and blessings of the people, unlike former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who, according to Godara, was “suddenly elevated” to the post without public mandate.

Highlighting the grassroots strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the minister noted, “The foundation of the BJP is its hardworking karyakartas (workers). PM Modi rose from humble beginnings to become the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then the Prime Minister of India. Similarly, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is leading the state with the same spirit, rising through the ranks from a dedicated party worker.”

Godara also defended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying the organisation has earned the trust and respect of millions through its unwavering commitment to nation-building and service.

“Today, lakhs of RSS volunteers are actively working towards the vision of ‘One India, Best India.’ Dotasra’s derogatory remarks towards such organisations and their workers are highly inappropriate,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Godara offered a piece of advice to the Congress leader: “Dotasra ji, on your birthday, consider making meaningful resolutions — acknowledge the good work being done by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma instead of constantly criticising. Constructive politics benefits everyone.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor