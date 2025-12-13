Dotasra should raise issues in Rajasthan Assembly, says Madan Rathore

Jaipur, Dec 13 Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore on Saturday challenged the state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, saying that if Dotasra has facts to compare the previous government with the present one, then he should raise them in the state Assembly, not at Albert Hall.

Rathore said he would urge Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to dedicate a full day during the ongoing Assembly session for a detailed debate on the five-year tenure of the Congress government and the two-year tenure of the BJP government.

Accusing the Congress leadership of spreading falsehoods, Rathore said that leaders who wasted five precious years of the state in internal conflicts and infighting are now misleading the public and avoiding a debate in the Assembly against a government that is delivering concrete results.

The BJP State President said that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Sharma, the BJP government has undertaken historic work for the people of Rajasthan in just two years.

He cited major achievements in water-related agreements, progress towards energy self-reliance, employment generation for youth, and development in the sectors of industry, education, and health.

Rathore said the deteriorating condition of Rajasthan during the Congress regime was well known.

He alleged that the state had topped national rankings in inflation, corruption, unemployment, paper leaks, crimes against women, communal disturbances, and cybercrime during Congress rule.

He added that the BJP government has taken firm action on all these issues, ensured accountability, and formulated effective policies to provide relief to all sections of society.

According to Rathore, the state has witnessed significant improvement and measurable progress across sectors within just two years of BJP governance.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor