Dotasra slams Rajasthan govt over eviction notice sent to Hanuman Beniwal

Jaipur, July 5 Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday accused the BJP government of harbouring political animosity and misusing constitutional institutions for vendetta politics.

Reacting to the electricity disconnection at MP Hanuman Beniwal’s government bungalow and the eviction notice served to him, Dotasra said, “They have just severed the power connection in Beniwal’s residence; however, in my residence, they had sent the ED.

“This reflects their political malice. BJP works with hatred, targeting leaders like Hanuman Beniwal or me without reason. This is unconstitutional and wrong,” he said.

Speaking at the state Congress headquarters, Dotasra made a bold prediction, stating that Bhajan Lal Sharma will not remain Chief Minister for five years. He simply cannot. Though the BJP government may last its term, internal conflicts will force a change in leadership.

He further said that Rajasthan is suffering due to the BJP’s poor governance.

“There is a state of indecisiveness, and the Chief Minister is incompetent. Power is in the hands of people who are unfit to govern,” he said.

Taking a dig at the formation of the OBC Commission, he said that the government wasted one and a half years.

“What were they doing, eating samosas and drinking lassi? The Supreme Court has clearly said that Panchayat elections cannot be held without OBC data, but now they’re doing delimitation to delay polls till 2027,” he said.

Dotasra also accused the BJP of avoiding local body elections to escape public scrutiny.

“If Panchayats become strong, people will start questioning development, something the BJP fears,” he said.

Dotasra further announced a major campaign, saying that District Congress Committees will meet next week and then launch a statewide protest against the BJP government.

“We will reach out to the people at the booth, block, and city levels to expose this government,” he said.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor